He was champion with Toluca, now he sells jewelry

Champion with Toluca is dedicated to selling jewelry

May 05, 2022 4:50 p.m.

There are many cases in football of players who finish their careers earlier than expected and have to work for something else to earn a living. And in Toluca there are several cases of the aforementioned.

One of the most recent examples is that of Antonio Ríos, because before this season began it was announced that he would no longer be in the team; but not because of his decision, but because of the club’s decision.

The “car” came out the back door of the team, because it was not part of Ignacio Ambriz’s plans for this season and they decided not to renew his contract, regardless of the fact that he will be left without a team.

Toño Ríos is now dedicated to selling jewelry

Ríos spent practically his entire career as a footballer in the scarlet club, and the fact that they did not give him support, not even to find a place for him in another club, was too disrespectful to his history and his person.

The “car” is now dedicated to selling jewelry over the Internet, without knowing if one day he will be able to set foot in a stadium as a player again.

