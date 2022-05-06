Sports

He was champion with Toluca, now he sells jewelry

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Champion with Toluca is dedicated to selling jewelry
Champion with Toluca is dedicated to selling jewelry

There are many cases in football of players who finish their careers earlier than expected and have to work for something else to earn a living. And in Toluca there are several cases of the aforementioned.

More News from Toluca:

The footballer who still has the curse of Toluca, lost a final again

One of the most recent examples is that of Antonio Ríos, because before this season began it was announced that he would no longer be in the team; but not because of his decision, but because of the club’s decision.

The “car” came out the back door of the team, because it was not part of Ignacio Ambriz’s plans for this season and they decided not to renew his contract, regardless of the fact that he will be left without a team.

Toño Ríos is now dedicated to selling jewelry

Ríos spent practically his entire career as a footballer in the scarlet club, and the fact that they did not give him support, not even to find a place for him in another club, was too disrespectful to his history and his person.

The “car” is now dedicated to selling jewelry over the Internet, without knowing if one day he will be able to set foot in a stadium as a player again.

This is a post from their official account, announcing the sale of their products

More News from Toluca:

Toluca could go for Jurado, since Corona will stay at Cruz Azul for two more years

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

”I would like to play for Real Madrid; every player dreams of wearing that shirt”

3 mins ago

Cristóbal Soria for Madrid’s comeback: ‘I shit on the mother’

27 mins ago

Chaco Giménez scores a great goal in llanero soccer in Mazatlan

39 mins ago

Summary of the Atlas 0-7 Tigers | Scandalous win in Women’s Liguilla

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button