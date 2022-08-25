He was denied a student visa for the United States three times, but he did not realize a mistake: “I cried a lot”

Living and working in the United States remains the dream of many. However, it does not always come true and although thousands of people try, they are rejected. This was the case of Laura Rojano, a young woman who shared on his social networks his experience when he applied for the visa not once, but three timesand on all occasions he received a resounding “no”. “They never gave me a reason”expressed in dialogue with LA NACION.

In three videos that she published on her TikTok account, the young Colombian, from Barranquilla, explained her case in detail, what she considered she should do, as well as what they recommended to have a successful procedure. It all started with a first attempt in December 2021.

He was denied a student visa for the United States three times until he understood his mistake

Rojano had recently returned to Colombia. Since August 2019 he had worked as au pair in the United States, an experience that made her fall in love with the country and began to evaluate the possibilities that, once her contract as a nanny ended, she could return to the country legally.

During his time as au pair cared for several groups of boys. first in SeattleThen in The Angels and finally in San Francisco. But it was with the family from the last city with whom he developed a bond beyond work. She even offered that, once she finished her contract, she would stay as a nanny for the little ones, who were 3, 4 and 7 years old.

Laura with the children she cared for for more than a year in San Francisco (Courtesy Laura Rojano)

Hoping to live in the United States, Laura undertook the trip to Colombia, to process a student visa from there. It is essential to be outside the North American territory at the time of managing it. She planned it meticulously, she found an institute to study English and went to the first appointment at the embassy in Bogotá. On TikTok, the young woman described that, during that meeting, the official mentioned to her that “I had just arrived in the country and already wanted to leave again”. It was at that moment that he received the first “no” and there was no explanation.

Still eager to fulfill her dreams, she sought advice from experts in the field, who advised her to wait a few months and submit the application again. He did so and in February of this year he went again to Carrera 45 with Calle 26 avenue, where the embassy in Bogotá is located.

However, the second “no” arrived. The young woman described that although on this occasion the official did not explain the reasons for the decision, in the document that contained her rejection, she was able to read a part in which it was mentioned that “there were not enough ties to tie her to her country of origin”.

Concerned, Rojano again consulted with specialists in the area and devised a plan. As she studied fashion design, she then created her own shoe brand in Colombia, with the help of his brother, and six months later she presented herself again in Bogotá.

It was the third date, and she felt “more than ready”. “In the application I submitted in August, I did not mention the family that hosted me during the time I worked in the United States, but I did I included my brand”, he mentioned to LA NACION. However, the devastating last “no” arrived.

“That day I cried so much… I still remember it and it affects me. I felt helpless, disappointed and that the world fell apart, because I already had my plans made there. I was sure that this time my visa would be approved because I already had what I understood they were asking of me: the ties with my land and that is why the brand I created”he expressed.

After carefully evaluating the situation, the 26-year-old decided that she would wait at least two years before applying for the visa again. She also explained that, after three attempts, she deduced that perhaps the problem was that she mentioned that she worked as a nanny and that’s why she was dismissed. However, he shared that he never entertained the idea of ​​lying when he filled out the DS-160 form.

During the time she worked as a nanny in the United States, Laura Rojano also did tourism and visited Disneyland California (Courtesy Laura Rojano)

Almost in tears, he told LA NACION that he did not understand how his entire future depended on the stamp of “approved” or “rejected” that an official could stamp on his application. “It hurt me deeply to understand that I probably won’t be able to share with the children I cared for, especially since I imagined I would see them grow up,” he said, adding that he knew many au pair that they did not enjoy the work experience, but that was not the case for them. “In frustrating, that’s the word”he added.

At the age of 26, his idea of ​​emigrating remains firm, but after three “no”, was forced to expand its range of options, including Chile, Spain and the United Arab EmiratesBut so far no decision has been made.

Beyond his dream of living in the United States, Rojano does not plan to do so illegally, an option that thousands of Latin American citizens try daily. She explained that although there were those who suggested that she pay a “coyote”, for her “that was not an option”. “I thought everything was going to be easy, but because I wanted to do things legally and correctly, this happened to me”hill.