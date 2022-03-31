He was diagnosed with aphasia

The actor’s family has made it known that Bruce Willis is forced to take a step back from his career to deal with his health problems.

Bruce Willis decided to retire due to Health problems. The announcement came via a joint statement issued by the family. According to reports, the actor was diagnosed withaphasia, which would have affected his cognitive abilities. The actor, at this moment, can count on the support of his loved ones and many fans of him.

Aphasia and cognitive problems, the statement from the Bruce Willis family

The two ex-wives Emma Heming and Demi Moore and their children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, signed the press release announcing Bruce Willis’ step backwards from his acting career. They made it clear that they are ready to rally around beloved Bruce to deal with this predicament all together:

“To Bruce’s incredible fans, as a family we want to communicate that our beloved Bruce is having some health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is having an impact on his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and after thinking about it. For a long time, Bruce has decided to take a step back in that career that has meant so much to him. It is a very difficult time for us and we appreciate your love, your compassion and your support. We are approaching this moment as a family united and we want to engage the fans because we know how much Bruce Willis means to you and how much he cares about you. With love, Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. “

What is aphasia

We speak of aphasia when it is difficult to express oneself through words or there is an alteration in the understanding of words expressed by others. This loss of language skills can be total or partial. This disorder results from impaired functioning of the brain areas of language. It can have various triggering causes, from stroke to head injury, from brain tumor to dementia.