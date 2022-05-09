“He was going to kill me”: Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp threatened her in a terrible way with a bottle

Amber Heard analyzes the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Deppin his testimony in court in Fairfax, Virginia.

in his testimony heard recounted an incident that occurred during his 2015 trip to Australia with Depp.

The nightmare unfolded in March 2015 while the then-married couple were staying in Australia, where Depp was filming the fifth installment in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

The two argued about their drinking behavior and Depp taunted Heard with a bottle he was holding, which fell to the ground and broke when she reached for it, the actress said.

“He has a bottle in his hand and he threw it at me”

“That really set him off”Heard testified, getting emotional remembering how she ended up on the ground.

“I stand up and he has a bottle in his hand“, said.

“He threw it at me.”

Then the Aquaman actress said Depp threatened to ‘slash’ her face during one of their fights.

While recounting the entire incident, he added: “At some point, he had a broken bottle against my face, the neck area, the jaw line, and he told me he was going to cut my face.”

The actress tearfully testified that Depp allegedly ripped her nightgown and hit the wall next to her head during the fight.

“I was naked, sliding on this tile” on the floor, he told the jury. “He is yelling at me and saying that I ruined his life.”