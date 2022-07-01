“He was hidden”: they arrest a young man for whom a rescue was activated on Poza del Obispo beach in Arecibo

The 23-year-old for whom a search and rescue mission was activated on the beach the Poza del Obispowhich is located in the Islote de Arecibowas arrested this Friday by agents of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Police in that area after a confidential call warned that his disappearance was a lie.

The assistant director of the CIC in that region, Capt. Carlos Velezexplained to The new day that a person confidentially communicated with the Police to alert that Harold Carrion Butter He was hidden in a residence in the García urbanization of that town.

“Nothing had disappeared. He was hiding. He was in the García urbanization. Someone called the barracks, the boys went and found him”the lieutenant asserted by telephone.

“(The Homicide Division) is already interviewing him to see if the filing of charges proceeds, because he moved a complete government apparatus: helicopters, patrol, everything…”he added.

The officer pointed out that, preliminarily, he understands that the young man was hiding because last Tuesday he had an appointment in court for a case of domestic violence.

Photo of Harold Carrión Butter, shared by the Arecibo Municipal Police on its Facebook page. (Facebook)

“The impression he gives us is that he was hiding because of the cases he had. That day (last Tuesday) he had a preliminary hearing of a Law 54 case (domestic violence) and he also had a drug case the day before (last Monday)”, said the lieutenant.

The alleged emergency would have occurred last Tuesday night, when the young man’s mother alerted the authorities that her son was on the rocks of said beach and that after several minutes he did not see him again, for which he assumed that had been swept away by the current.

Agents from the United Rapid Action Forces (FURA), the Emergency Management Bureau and the Coast Guard participated in the search on that beach.

Vélez indicated that both Carrión Butter and his mother are being interviewed. The officers, she said, will seek to answer if the mother acted in mutual agreement with her son to hide from the authorities or if she was unaware of Carrión Butter’s intention.

“We are going to interview her to see if there was a plot between the two of them or if it was him alone and the mother was a victim of it”he underlined.