he was in a secret room

She was found alive Paislee Shultisone four year old girl disappeared in 2019. Almost three years later, police found her in a secret room under the stairs of a house in the state of New York. The little girl disappeared from her foster parents’ home in Cayuga Heights, New York, in July 2019.

The police they scoured the area and ransacked the home of his biological parents thinking they might have taken it after losing custody. The little girl was found thanks to a report that indicated the house of Saugerties, in Ulster County.

Police say this is the secret compartment beneath the basement steps of a Saugerties home where Kimberly Cooper was found hiding with 6-yr-old Paislee Shultis Monday night. Paislee had been missing for 2 and a half years. Photos from Saugerties, #NY Police Dept. pic.twitter.com/hpCDGxZokd – Ben Nandy (@BenNandyNews) February 15, 2022

The girl, however, was well hidden in a basement and the owner of the house did not cooperate. “The officers had to remove many of the wooden steps before they saw a couple of feet,” Saugerties police said. With her was her biological mother. The girl has been tested and she is fine. The woman, her partner and his father were arrested.





Last updated: Wednesday 16 February 2022, 12:08







