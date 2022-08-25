he was in jail for a while

Tal palo, tal splinter, is a phrase that applies to the family of Dakota Johnson. The actress has followed in the footsteps of her father Don Johnson in front of the screens, although she has avoided repeating her criminal past.

Currently the American is 72 years old and leads a quiet life, He has even rescued his career with the HBO series, Watchman, But it has not always been this way.

As a teenager he got into a lot of trouble with the law, lived in a dysfunctional family and He even revealed that he did not think he would live more than 30 years due to his lifestyle full of excesses.

Why did Dakota Johnson’s dad go to prison?

In accordance with Infobae, the artist has been very transparent with his past. “I had all the pool numbers: abuse, divorce (from my parents) before I was 12 and on top of that, I was the oldest of the brothers”.

Within the history of Don Johnson stands out that with his group of friends, after school, they went out to steal cars. For this reason he spent hours in prison when he was a minor.

His parents had him when they were just teenagers, they were not very present and there were no limits at home. “It was a very sad childhood. And when you leave your house at 16 and without plans, and you have to defend yourself even at school, that forges your character, “he said.

Fortunately, he found in acting an escape from his reality and became a star in the eighties with the series, Miami Vice.

However, during long stages he also had to face the vices and temptations of that environment. “When he was a young boy in Hollywood, drugs, alcohol and parties were everywhere and it was hard to escape.

It didn’t immediately become a problem, it takes a while, but it leads to bad decisions,” he told the source.

On a personal level, her father was with Melanie Griffith, from whom Dakota Johnson was born.

They fell in love when she was 14 years old and when she turned 18, the first thing they did was get married, but they separated 11 months later.

Likewise, Cybill Shepperd, umma thurman, Barbra Streisand and Patti D’Arbanville They were his partners. She has four other children.