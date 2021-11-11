“He was in the room with Icardi and his mistress”, ends in disgrace for the whole family – Libero Quotidiano





Not a good time for Wanda Nara and his family. At the soap opera with Mauro Icardi which has been going on for several weeks, between divorces announced and returned. new horns and new breaks, your sister’s troubles add up Zaira Nara. According to rumors from Argentina, the girl is in crisis with her partner Jakob von Plessen.





Reason? The “participation” of man in the horns of Mauirito, former captain of the I.nter and today bomber (fallen a little from grace) of Psg, in France. The gossip unleashed on the scandal in fact ascertained how Von Plessen knew about Icardi’s fling with the singer and influencer Eugenia China Suarez and that he has decided to “cover” his brother-in-law, without saying anything to Wanda or to his partner Zaira. On the night of the incriminated affair in the suite of a Parisian hotel, in fact, Jakob left the room he occupied with Icardi to leave the intimacy to Mauro and China, spending the night in the car.





A scene from a pecoreccio film, not very romantic. And now the “betrayal” also involves him, despite as revealed by Suareze Maurito had done “misfire” and had not concluded anything with his mistress, limiting himself to kisses and caresses for physical defaillance. Zaira, explains the Corriere dello Sport, was close to marrying Von Plessen, a professional polo player. At the moment it seems that the wedding has skipped and on Instagram the model showed herself with her hand without the ring.



