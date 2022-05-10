He was key in the sale of WhatsApp to Facebook and today he regrets it

Jan Koum and Brian Acton founded in 2009 what is now the most widely used instant messaging application in the world. Between 2010 and 2015 all social networks were founded and established that today have thousands of users: Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp. according to account The vanguard, These all started out as independent companies but, due to their great potential, were quickly taken over by tech tycoons.

In 2012 Zuckerberg proposed to buy WhatsApp to start his path of domination in the networks. The directors flatly refused but, unable to give up, the CEO of Meta offered again.

At that time, Arora was serving as Chief Business Officer and was a key piece in the sale from the instant messaging app to Facebook for $22 billion, one of the largest technology deals in history.

According to Arora’s Twitter thread, Facebook promised to maintain end-to-end encryption, no ads, full independence in product decisions, a board seat for Jan Koum, and a dedicated office in Mountain View. For its part, WhatsApp asked not to extract user data, not to insert advertising or allow tracking by device and user platform.

https://twitter.com/neerajarora/status/1521964290160267264 How WhatsApp made money was by charging users $1 to download the app. And Facebook (said they) supported our mission & vision. Brian even wrote this famous note: pic.twitter.com/A6ufhkMIuX — neeraj arora (@neerajarora) May 4, 2022

Zuckerberg did not keep his word and did the opposite of what WhatsApp asked. For example, a year ago changed its terms of use to allow Facebook to access information from the instant messaging application. “For people (like me) with family in several countries, WhatsApp was a way to stay connected, without having to pay SMS fees or long distance calls,” says Arora in his thread.

goal against the ropes

The tech conglomerate has made headlines in recent weeks after Apple limited the ability to collect data. In addition, a federal judge in the United States accused the platform of misleading advertisers about its “potential reach” tool. The lawsuit began in 2018 when some advertisers accused Facebook of inflate by up to 400% (and consequently the price) the number of potential viewers that he could get an ad inserted into his social network, CNN reported.

As a third problem, there is the complaint that Facebook hides and ignores the negative effects generated by Instagram on children and adolescents around the world.