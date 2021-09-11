“He was making fun of me.” Tale

Ryan Gosling has lived a turbulent past due to some events that have marked his life. “He was making fun of me”, that’s what happened.

The famous American actor, who became famous at a very young age as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club, has built a solid film career acting with internationally successful actors. In 2016 he won his second Oscar for La la land, box office blockbuster film. The film tells the intense love story between a musician, played by Gosling, and a young actress, who has the face of Emma Stone. Not everyone knows that the famous actor with a dazzling career has a turbulent past. You know what happened to him?

The turbulent past of actor Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling was born in Canada in 1980 from a family of humble origins: his father is a worker and his mother a secretary. As reported by Dagospia, Gosling some told episodes from his childhood that changed his life. “They made fun of me”, reports Dagospia. Here is what happened to the famous actor of La la land.

The Canadian actor said he suffered episodes of bullying as a child, related to the fact that he practiced dance. “I had a teacher at school– reports Dagospia –who found this funny “. The actor told the words of his mother, who invited him not to submit to any lack of respect. The teasing pushed the young man Ryan Gosling to a drastic decision!

Ryan he decided to drop out of school and study at home. “Everything can be done in many different ways”, reports Dagospia. With these words Gosling he told of his home schooling, in which he was free to watch television and study with much more flexible hours than his classmates at school.

Career and private life of the La la land star

Ryan Gosling entered the world of television as a child thanks to Mickey Mouse Club and from there his career was all uphill! In the 90s he starred in famous films such as My friend Frankeinstein And The believer. But the great success for Ryan Gosling arrives in 2004 with The pages of our life, film adaptation of the best seller of Nicholas Sparks. In 2016 he received his second Oscar winner like best leading actor for La la land.

The private life of Ryan Gosling sees names of respectable US cinema! From Sandra Bullock to Eva Mendes, which made him a father twice: in 2014 to Esmeralda Amada and in 2016 to Amada Lee.

Were you aware of the famous actor Ryan Gosling’s turbulent past?