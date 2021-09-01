“He was neither arrested nor convicted”

A few days ago the news was made known that Johnny Depp will receive an award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival scheduled from 17 to 25 September. The organization defined it “One of the most talented and versatile actors of contemporary cinemaAnd therefore decided to assign him the Donostia award, in the past gone to personalities like Ethan Hawke, Sigourney Weaver, Judy Dench, Penelope Cruz And Viggo Mortensen.

The decision of the Spanish festival, however, has given rise to numerous controversies. Some find it inappropriate to reward an actor whose career is largely compromised because of ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard and the reputation of “beater of wives“. A description made by the The Sun and considered non-derogatory by the judges during the trial lost by the plaintiff, since some would have been ascertained Johnny Depp’s physical violence against Heard.

In this climate – and despite the fact that Depp recently obtained a first small victory in court – protests for the award were born. With a press release also reported by Deadline, the director of the San Sebastian festival José Luis Rebordinos wanted to reply to the controversy:

«First of all, as director and person who bears the greatest responsibility of the festival, I want to reiterate the our commitment to combat inequality, abuse of power and violence against women – it is read – The festival has consciously promoted the presence of female professionals at the head of the departments. Through the September program during the year, participate in reflections on society from a critical and feminist point of view. create safe atmospheres for women in the Festival’s workplaces and, in the event of inappropriate behavior, which occurred, we intervened decisively and quickly ».

After the premise, Rebordinos went on to say:

“In these times, when the lynching on social media is rampant, we will always defend the fundamental principles that are part of our culture and legislative corpus: that of presumption of innocence and the right to reinstatement. Based on the information we have, Johnny Depp was not arrested, charged or convicted of any form of aggression or violence against a woman. We repeat: he has not been accused by any authority in any jurisdiction, nor convicted of any form of violence against women ».

The reply from the Spanish director highlights a fundamental point that has often been the subject of discussion: that is the tendency of the media and of the industry – especially American – to coincide the accusation with the sentence. Depp, in fact, currently has defamation lawsuits pending against Amber Heard and as has been pointed out, he has not been convicted of any crime, yet his career seems to be over.

In recent days Andrew Levitas, director of Minamata, he complained just about this: his film would be buried by MGM precisely due to the private life of the protagonist Johnny Depp.

What do you think of the decision of the San Sebastian festival? Is it right to reward Johnny Depp? Do you agree with the manager’s response?

