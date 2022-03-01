“He was never super DT and see how many millions he earned”; Joserra on Vasco

Midtime Editorial

The failure of Javier Aguirre as technical director of Rayados and his subsequent dismissal after the loss at home to St. Louis has sparked a debate in the media about the level that he really occupies as a coach. There are characters like David Faitelson who put him as “the best Mexican of all” despite what he lived in Monterrey, but José Ramón Fernández is not so condescending with Vasco.

Joserra questioned the achievements of Vasco Aguirrewhose only league title was with Pachuca in 1999. Later he undertook the adventure to Europe with “low-profile teams” -according to the communicator- and with the most expensive squad in Mexico he achieved the Concachampions, but collapsed resoundingly in the Club World Cup.

“He generated a lot of interest in his return to Mexico after that title with Pachuca (in 1999). He directed many teams in Spain and national teams like Japan and Egypt, where he did not do well at all. With Leganés he went to the Second Division, he came to be in Champions with Atlético. He was never a super coach, in Spain he did not do well and was always in low-profile teams. They put everything in his Monterrey, “said the veteran of the microphone.

Later, the Father of Anti-Americanism hinted that Javier Aguirre was paid “a fortune” as a settlement in the Sultana del Norte, since he was the coach who charged the most in the entire MX League, without specifying amounts.

“Vasco Aguirre is leaving, well liquidated I imaginewell compensated and earning very good money because it was the highest paid coach in Mexican soccer, how much money“, he exposed.

Vasco was not given the best squad: De Anda

The one who was a little nicer to the now fired helmsman was Francisco Gabriel deAndawho stated that although he had the most expensive payroll in Liga MX, the squad was not made correctly and gave the example of the scoring drought of his two forwards.