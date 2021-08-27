“He was not arrested, nor sentenced”

After numerous controversies, the San Sebastian International Film Festival reacts. A few days ago, the Festival announced its decision to deliver to Johnny Depp the Donostia Award, a sort of career award. Last year the actor lost a libel suit against the tabloid The Sun, guilty of calling the star of Pirates of the Caribbean “a beater of wives”In an article regarding his divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard. After the court defeat, Johnny Depp was fired from the third installment of Fantastic beasts by Warner Bros.

In the last few hours, however, Luis Rebordinos – the director of the San Sebastian Film Festival – has decided to put an end to the controversy with a long press release in which he defended the actor and the decision to deliver the award:

In these times, when lynching through social media is rampant, we will always defend two fundamental principles that are part of our culture and our legislative body: that of the presumption of innocence and that of the right to reintegration. According to the evidence we have, Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged or convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman. We repeat: he has not been accused by any authority in any jurisdiction, nor convicted of any form of violence against women. The San Sebastian Film Festival was accused of failing to show ethical behavior towards violence against women. As director and main manager of the festival, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to the fight against inequality, abuse of power and violence against women. In addition to respecting the commitments acquired in the Charter for the Equality and Inclusion of Women in Cinema, the festival has consciously promoted the presence of professionals at the top of its departments. Through her program in September and throughout the year she participates in the questioning of society from a critical and feminist point of view. We have also worked to create safe atmospheres for women in the workplace and festival locations and, in the event of inappropriate behavior, which has occurred, we have taken strict and swift action. But the ethical commitments of the festival cannot relate only to the problems of women in a patriarchal society, despite the dire nature of the situation we live in, where hundreds of women are killed every year due to crimes committed by men. The rejection of any violent behavior and the presumption of innocence are and always will be our ethical principles.

The 2021 edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival will take place from 17 to 25 September next. The delivery of the Donostia Award to Johnny Depp is scheduled for Wednesday 22 September.