he was only 21, unbelievable

At The Skin Clinic, Jordan was experiencing an impressive drama: he was only 21, but his life was truly destroyed.

There are really a lot of people who, during these two seasons – the third one has also started a few weeks ago – de The Skin Clinic they decided to turn to Dr. Craythorne. Among these, there is also the very young Jordan. He was only 21 when the boy asked the Irish dermatologist for help, yet he had been experiencing an impressive drama for some time.

Jordan’s drama at The Skin Clinic: He was only 21 years old. Photo source: Discovery

Like many other protagonists, Jordan also wanted to take part in The Skin Clinic and ask the dermatologist for help because of the problem that had made life really impossible for about three years. Perhaps not everyone knows and most likely imagines it, but those who suffer from skin disease do not live peacefully. And in the course of the Real Time program, in fact, we met many people who said they often feel uncomfortable or embarrassed for this very reason. Jordan, sadly, was one of them. Let me be clear: this is not something serious, yet he was equally eager to return to a normal life. Let’s find out what happened together.

The skin clinic, Jordan’s drama when he was only 21: terrible!

When he joined Dr. Craythorne’s patients a The skin clinic, Jordan he said he had suffered from this disease for about 3 years. It is, as also said by the dermatologist after a first consultation, of a severe form of acne that had spread particularly on the young boy’s back. “Cysts and bubbles appear, it comes out of the blood and they hurt”, Jordan told the doctor. Explaining that it all started about 3 years earlier, but that over time the situation got worse.

The Jordan Skin Clinic
Photo source: Discovery

As with Chloe, the doctor also prescribed a Vitamin A-based treatment with a decidedly low dosage for Jordan for about 4 weeks. Until then continuing for another 3 months with a higher dosage. Finally, the dermatologist proposed to Jordan that she could ‘heal’ the scars with steroid syringes.

The Jordan Skin Clinic
Photo source: Discovery

After 3 months of starting the treatment, Jordan’s skin has noticeably improved. “The drug worked and the treatment changed me”, the boy said.

