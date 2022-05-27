“He was so nice to my children”, Jennifer Lopez pays a moving tribute to her former partner
The actor of Apprentices Ray Liotta died yesterday in his sleep, Jennifer Lopez, with whom he shared the poster in the series Shades of Bluepays him a vibrant tribute on social networks.
Bad times for movie lovers. Last night, we learned of the death of Ray Liotta. One of the glories of Hollywood, who made himself known in the film by Martin Scorsese, Freedmenas well as in Copland and Hannibal, died at the age of 67. He allegedly died in his sleep while shooting the film. Dangerous Water in the Dominican Republic. A disappearance that moved the world of cinema but also of television.
In duet with J-Lo
After entering the eleventh season ofEmergency roomplaying Charlie Metcalf, the American actor was once again attracted to the small screen by sharing the leading role with the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. It was in Shades of Bluea crime drama series that aired on NBC between 2016 and 2018. Through the 36 episodes, he played a corrupt copCaptain Matt Wozniak. A duo like no other that Jennifer Lopez has fond memories of. On Instagram, the one who will soon be entitled to her own documentary on Netflix, Half Timepaid a moving tribute to Ray Liotta: “Ray was my ‘partner in crime’ on Shades of Blue…the first thing that comes to mind is that he was so nice to my children. Ray was the epitome of tough guy who was melting on the inside…I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch.”
“Intense Moments” shared on the sets
The friendly relationship between the two stars was fusional: “We shared intense moments on the sets for three years. When I first heard that he agreed to be in Shades of BlueI was thrilled, and the time we did our first scene together, there was an electric spark.”, she reveals. Jennifer Lopez describes Ray Liotta as an actor “so approachable (…) I will always remember our time spent together fondly. We lost a great actor today“. The singer then sent her condolences to Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, and the rest of her family.