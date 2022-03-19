He was sparking, the Lion player who was furious after leaving the exchange

The León player who was furious after leaving the exchange

There is not much to salvage from León’s game against the Sounders except for the goal of honor from Fidel Ambriz and the shot by the same player who crashed into the crossbar, after that the game was a back and forth of failed passes, crosses very long or poorly executed and lack of forcefulness in front of the rival goal.

The lack of Elías Hernández that caused the penalty for Sounders was the straw that broke the camel’s back for La Fiera, with that action the chances of coming back were practically nil unless they had scored 4 goals in the ninety minutes which would have caused the shootout penalties at the end of 90 minutes.

The Puerto Rican referee José Raúl Torres was also an important actor, not only for having stopped the match at minute 62 due to the famous discriminatory shout being heard, but also because he was a reference in the matter of marking fouls since there were actions within the penalty area. Sounders that were not marked as a penalty.

There were at least a total of 3 favorable fouls for León that were not marked by the whistle, however in the play where Elías Hernández sweeps the Sounders player, the referee did not hesitate a second to mark the penalty that would end up eliminating La Fierce.

Shortly before the foul of the penalty that ended up eliminating the Lion. Andrés Mosquera made an exceptional move down the wings that could have materialized had it not been for the knockdown he suffered from a Sounders player in the small area, that action was not marked as a penalty by the Puerto Rican referee, which caused the annoyance of the winger who came out of change to the second half very angry.

