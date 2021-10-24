he was struggling with prostate cancer

James Michael Tyler died aged 59. Known all over the world for playing Gunther, owner of Central Perk in the TV series Friends, he died on Sunday 24 October due to prostate cancer. The family remembered him as “a loving husband, who loved live music and with whom one quickly became friends”.

James Michael Tyler died at 59. Fans of the tv series Friends they will remember him as Gunther, owner of Central Perk, madly in love with Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston). The actor had long been battling prostate cancer. The disease already at the fourth stage, had prevented him from participating in the reunion of the cast of the series that had given him notoriety.

The death was announced by the family

Actor James Michael Tyler with wife Jennifer Carno

The news of his death was reported by the tabloid TMZ. James Michael Tyler passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, October 24, at his home in Los Angeles. His family issued a statement:

“The world knew him as Gunther from Friends, but to those who loved him he was an actor, a musician, a loving husband and a man trying to raise awareness of the importance of prevention in the fight against cancer. Michael loved live music and often found himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you became his friend forever ”.

James Michael Tyler’s Fight Against Cancer

James Michael Tyler’s fight against cancer began in 2018. The actor preferred to experience the disease in private, surrounding himself with the people most dear to him, supported by wife Jennifer Carno. In 2021, when it happened the Friends reunion, many have noticed his absence. After all, his character appeared in 150 episodes and also had a crucial role in some plot points. For example, it was Gunther who revealed to Rachel that Ross had cheated on her.

So, shortly after the reunion, the actor was forced to speak publicly and explained that he was seriusly sick. He feared his presence would make a sad event that Friends fans around the world eagerly awaited. In his career he has also participated in others hit television series like Scrubs and Sabrina – Bewitched.