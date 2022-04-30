“He was taking orders for fake swabs on his cell phone”: pharmacist arrested. 17 other people under investigation

In the province of Ascoli Piceno a pharmacist has been arrested accused of providing, upon request, results of rapid antigenic swabs from “negativity“And, in some cases,”positivity“, For health care actually never performed. After over three months from investigations coordinated by the prosecutor of Ascoli Piceno, the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command and of the local company executed a custody order signed by the investigating judge as part of the operation called “Green Pack 2” and placed the man in domiciliary on charges of continued ideological falsehood.

Others are being investigated 17 peoplesome would have collaborated with the pharmacist, others would have benefited from the fake tampon to get the Green Pass: among these, there would also be a well-known professional from Ascoli which always operates in the health sector. According to what was reconstructed in the course of the investigations, the pharmacist would have received the “orders” for the fake tampons on his mobile phone directly, having been sent via social photo from the health cards to quickly get thefalse result without even having to go to the pharmacy.

The arrest of the pharmacist comes a few months after the execution of precautionary measures against a doctor of general medicine Ascoli, of an “intermediary”, and the kidnapping of numerous Fake passes released – for the accusation – following a “false attestation of vaccine administration a 67 subjects“: It was on the basis of these elements, which emerged during the first phase of the investigation, that the“ Green Pack 2 ”operation was developed. In the next few days the pharmacist will be questioned by the investigating judge and will be able to provide his own version of the facts.