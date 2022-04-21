He was the best man in the world

Baby Cortes, the daughter of late Cuban musician José Luis Cortéshas broken the silence after the death of his father.

He did it, he explained, because within his “total destruction” he felt it was his duty to write on the networks after receiving “more than 1 million positive messages” about his father.

“The world cries for him, no more than I do, but they cry for him and I feel the duty to say thank you. Thank you all very much for the love you express”

“My life will never be the same again… but I have only one consolation left and that is that my dad was the best man in the world, the best human being, with the most real feelings that I have ever known,” explained the young woman, who has followed in his father’s footsteps in music.

“I know I’ll never meet someone like him,” explained Baby and clarified that it was unnecessary to talk about music, because that one bears the last name of El Tosco but that he did want to talk about his human quality.

“I carry her essence, her feelings, in my blood, and that is the only thing that gives me peace of mind, being a good daughter, a good friend and a good mother in the future, that is assured for me because blood weighs and my blood is full of his humanity,” he said.

The young woman said that despite the fact that she no longer wanted to live due to the immense pain that her father’s departure means, she will do so “because I know that I will continue in the world to do good to those who need it, as you did. And God, who is the greatest sage of all, will have you in the most special place that can exist in heaven. You are and will always be the most loved man. “

“My father died because we all must die one day… but he died peacefully and lived the life he deserved and the one he wanted to live until the last day of his life. The world loves him and only the good ones, the legends, achieve that. And that’s why I’m happy because legends never die, you will always be alive.”

“Tell you rest in peace, not daddy, because I know you’re resting in peace. I love you more than me. I better tell you see you soon dad because I’m going to be as good as you and God when my day comes will take me to you… and we’ll be together until eternity,” he concluded.

José Luis Cortés passed away last Monday at the age of 70. Her death has once again put into public debate the accusations that Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso, known as La Diosa, made against her in 2019 for verbal, physical and sexual abuse at the time she worked with the NG La Banda orchestra. .

“God knows that every word I said was real. Today I feel at peace, God’s timing is perfect,” the artist wrote after the news of Cortés’s death..

The testimony of The Goddess started the so-called MeToo Movement Cuban, where hundreds of women made visible their stories of violence.

