he was the only one who withstood a storm to see Flamengo-PI play

When the Flamengo-PI players came out onto the pitch and turned to greet their supporters, they only saw one man, the only fan who came to support them in their match against Altos.

The whole game was a drama for Flamengo, because days before the players had decided not to show up at the stadium in protest at the delay in their salary, so they didn’t go to training either.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m., but the players arrived just 20 minutes earlier, at 5:40 p.m., without uniform and equipment to talk with president Rubens Gomes, who paid them right there, in the locker room, .

So the athletes took the field, but unprepared, so they were no match for Altos who ended up scoring 7 goals and they could barely break the net once. Despite this, the fan Francisco Malta, the only one who came to see them at the stadium, stayed until the end, even withstanding the intense rain.

For the same reason, the club made a post on its Instagram account where they thanked her for her passion: “We don’t have many words, just thanks to Francis Malta, a legitimate red and black”, and they shared a video and a photo where the fan is seen with the Flamengo-PI flag.

The image is so shocking that even FIFA itself shared it on their social networks with the message: “This fan traveled yesterday to see how his club, already relegated, lost 7-1. He was the only one.”

In addition, they wrote a quote from the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “there is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.

Just three games before the end of the 2022 Piauiense Championship, a regional competition, Flamengo-PI have already accumulated 11 consecutive defeats, have conceded 33 goals and have only scored five, which is why they have already dropped in category. Local media suggest that the club, which was founded in 1937, is going through a major internal crisis, which is reflected in the results on the pitch.

