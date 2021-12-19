he was the photographer who portrayed Formula 1, including drivers, top models and movie stars – Corriere.it

from Giorgio Terruzzi

He was 83 years old, Montenegrin by birth and Milanese by adoption: his real name was Cedomir Komljenovic. Entrepreneur, publisher and promoter, he introduced Stallone to Schumacher and portrayed Carol Alt and Senna together. Domenicali: He was brilliant

His real name was Cedomir Komljenovic. For the world of photography, fashion, Formula 1 it was Monty Shadow. Tall and always a bit messy, his hair traveling in stubborn and opposite directions like dark fusilli. L‘took away the covid, he had just passed the milestone of eighty years. He who called everyone a child and who always remained a child, carried away by contagious enthusiasms. Photographer, especially in London and then in Italy.

He had bought and restored an ancient abbey near Biandrate where he worked and hosted well-known, well-known, unexpected characters. A portentous network of international relations that allowed him to solve all kinds of complications. Thanks to his work, to the shots for newspapers (especially of the Cond Nast group), for brands like Ferrari, Fila or Mercedes. It was he who presented Slavica Radic to Bernie Ecclestone, boss of F1, a meeting that led to marriage; he – he told himself – to make people meet Ayrton Senna and Carlo Alt for a relationship that is too exploited. Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, on Twitter expressed condolences: I am deeply saddened to hear that a true friend of Formula 1, Monty Shadow, has died. His creative genius will be missed by all of us and his images of this sport will always be part of our history.

Senna, who often spent a few Italian days at Monty’s house, amused and affectionate in front of that big man with a swaying, tender and funny gait. In the pits of the Grand Prix he presented himself in the company of Sylvester Stallone, treated like yet another child to be cared for, his agenda included private numbers of powerful men, stars of every ream, cover models. And if you had an unsolvable problem, in Canada, in China or in Africa, there it was that in a few minutes dissolved each knot with a readiness equal to generosity.

His walk had become slower, his least brilliant work in recent years. Nothing that could mitigate fresh impulses, ancient enthusiasms, to field a beneficial operation, a publication, a project to launch trying to involve Valentino Rossi or his old friend Bernie, another person who showed a special welcome towards Monty Shadow. Therefore, a unique, anomalous, insistent travel companion and for this reason welcomed with affection that mirrors the one he gave. After all, Monty was a creator of dreams and whoever gives a dream enters the heart, the memory. Where it still moves, it moves, like an oversized goblin, waving its black curls.