He was the president of the United States in “Independence Day”: This is what actor Bill Pullman looks like today

“We are going to live. We are going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day.” That phrase is part of the emotional speech that Bill Pullman gave in the movie “Independence Day”tape in which he had to embody the president of the United States, Thomas J. Whitmore.

In the film, originally released in 1996, the President becomes the world hero, after putting himself at the forefront of the attack against the aliens attacking the North American country.

Bill Pullman

Iconic is the scene when he gets on the plane and with a machine gun in hand, attacks all the invaders who even dynamited Casablanca.

The Casablanca on “Independence Day”

After this role, which became the second option, since the writers wrote to the president thinking of Kevin Spacey, Pullman managed to rise as one of the most outstanding actors in the film.

Bill Pullman after “Independence Day”

The American began his career in 1986 with the film “Please kill my wife”, although it was not until 1993 when he managed to get his first prominent role in “Something to remember”, a film in which he acted alongside actors like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

In 1995, he starred with Sandra Bullock in the romantic comedy film “While You Were Sleeping.” In the same year, she was in the version of “Gasparin” or “Casper” by Steven Spielberg; both films were successful at the box office and commercially.

After “Independence Day” (1996), Pullman had a low-key career in the cinema, participating in low-budget films and series that did not go well, such as “Titan AE” (2000).

In the 2000s, the ups and downs in his resume were repeated. Although she was able to reap successes in films like “Scary Movie” (2004), and “You kill me” (2007), she also had failures like “Nobel Son” (2007).

Currently, Bill Pullman continues with a solid career in film, television and theater. This 2022, the actor is participating in the play “MadHouse”which is being presented in the United Kingdom.

This is what Bill Pullman looks like today

