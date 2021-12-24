World

he was trying on clothes in a shop

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

They shoot a man suspected of assaulting a person and killing him, but the bullets injure a woman e they kill a little girl. It is terrible what happened to Los Angeles, North Hollywood, a few hours ago: a 14-year-old girl was killed by a gunshot fired by a policeman while she was in a shop fitting room trying on clothes for a party.

A fire breaks out in a Covid intensive care unit: two deaths

A “devastating and tragic” accident for the police, which took place late Thursday morning, as we read in the Los Angeles Times. According to official news, a bullet went through a wall, behind the suspect, killing the 14-year-old in the dressing room. Authorities confirmed that they found a metal cable near the suspect, accused of assaulting a person, but no weapons. Dead, the suspect. Wounded, a woman.

Neither the victim nor the suspect killed have been identified, writes the Los Angeles Times. An investigation has been opened. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking, I can’t find words to try to comfort a mother and a family,” the head of the Los Angeles police, Michel Moore, told the newspaper, who assured the incident “a complete and thorough investigation” .

Last updated: Friday 24 December 2021, 12:15

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Here is the new rite for the institution of catechists, ministry of the laity

1 week ago

BIDEN XI … THE COMMERCIAL WAR CONTINUES!

November 16, 2021

“I used to visit them every two weeks”

November 1, 2021

Cases increase, Holland reintroduces anti-covid measures – Ultima Ora

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button