he was trying on clothes in a shop

They shoot a man suspected of assaulting a person and killing him, but the bullets injure a woman e they kill a little girl. It is terrible what happened to Los Angeles, North Hollywood, a few hours ago: a 14-year-old girl was killed by a gunshot fired by a policeman while she was in a shop fitting room trying on clothes for a party.

A “devastating and tragic” accident for the police, which took place late Thursday morning, as we read in the Los Angeles Times. According to official news, a bullet went through a wall, behind the suspect, killing the 14-year-old in the dressing room. Authorities confirmed that they found a metal cable near the suspect, accused of assaulting a person, but no weapons. Dead, the suspect. Wounded, a woman.

Update: As ofcrs contacted the suspect and OIS occurred, one of the officer’s rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a dressing room. Officers search the dressing room and found a 14 year old female victim who was struck by gunfire. – LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 24, 2021

Neither the victim nor the suspect killed have been identified, writes the Los Angeles Times. An investigation has been opened. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking, I can’t find words to try to comfort a mother and a family,” the head of the Los Angeles police, Michel Moore, told the newspaper, who assured the incident “a complete and thorough investigation” .

