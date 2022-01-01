he was waiting for those who had abandoned him

The picture speaks for itself: a poor dog was found on a sofa on Christmas day. He had been waiting to see his loved ones again.

It should be a day of celebration for everyone, or at least for those who believe in the birth of baby Jesus. While everyone was preparing to celebrate and toast together with their loved ones, a poor man dog was spotted on a roadside sitting on a sofa. Waiting to find those who had abandoned him, the puppy had turned that sofa into his home but the wait turned out to be longer than expected. The image of this puppy would not need many words and, unfortunately, it speaks for itself. This beautiful four-legged friend hoped to be able to celebrate with his family a magical day like the Christmas But this did not happen. However, his hope remained alive.

Dog found on a sofa at Christmas: he was attacked

That sofa left on the side of the road had become his point of reference. Still motionless for hours and maybe days, a poor little dog stayed there waiting for someone to come back to pick him up. Thanks to the recommendation of a passer-by, the photo of the puppy soon went viral and the little furry baby was recovered.

READ ALSO >>> Grandma leaves the sofa to the cat: the story is very sweet

Through the intervention of the non-profit association Nicholas Pet Heaven, the puppy was brought to safety. From the first visit, the dog appeared tried, with signs of an assault on his body. Perhaps a group of wild boars caught him from behind and miraculously the cub managed to escape.

READ ALSO >>> Adopted dog seeks the courage to enter his new home – VIDEO

His Christmas wasn’t what he hoped for but at least he managed to find one real house where to stay until someone decides to take care of it. His past is now behind us and everyone is hoping that soon this sweet puppy found in a countryside of Texas may have his sofa comfortable and warm, forever.

To stay up to date on news, stories, advice and much more on the world of animals, keep following us on our Facebook and Instagram profiles. If you want to take a look at our videos, you can visit our YouTube channel.