He wears it well! Pete Davidson receives support from his friends

UNITED STATES. – Peter Davidson continues to have people who support him unconditionally, this is the case of Jon Stewart. This said that the comedian is getting better and better in terms of everything that happened with the rapper kanye-west. It is that this has harassed him on social networks on numerous occasions. So much so that he has completely left him out of them.

Stewart seems to be a good friend of Pete which is why he commented on the radio show of Howard Stern that the young man has remained focused despite everything. He is even still working on Saturday night Live without any problems. This could have been complicated considering the exposure the young man has and how bad it can be for him in his job.

It seems that Peter Davidson you are doing the best you can with a situation that could have gotten out of hand. It is that Jon assures that other people would have found a not so positive way to deal with this, which the young man has not done. That is why he, like so many of Davidson’s friends, is so proud of him and the maturity he has shown.

Pete Davidson is well loved by his peers

Jon said that he loves the comedian, especially for his great way of being and the kindness that everyone who knows him says he has. It seems that the man knows the actor quite well and loves having him in his life, so he shows pride in him. So much so that he goes out to say that the young man is handling the situation in the best possible way despite everything the rapper does to annoy him.

Everything points to Peter Davidson he’s just trying to live his life in the company of kim kardashianwith whom he has a relationship. She only seeks tranquility and that people stop getting into her private life. For now kanye-west He has calmed down quite a bit, but you never know when he might come out again to comment on something inappropriate about the young man and his wife.