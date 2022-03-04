He went to the bathroom in a restaurant, found a huge red button, pressed it and something incredible happened (VIDEO)





The user of the social network TikTok, Abi Hindle, shared on her profile a curious discovery in the bathroom of a restaurant that is also becoming more widespread in many places in the United Kingdom.

By: Chronicle

The truth is that it is a huge red button on which there is a small sign located inside the toilet: “Press it. What’s the worst that could happen?”.

The young woman, by profession a poker player, shared a video in which she pressed it and how right after the bathroom went dark for an instant later it was filled with disco lights, and Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” began to play very loudly .

“It has to be the coolest bathroom in Britain, I’m thinking of putting a button just like it in mine. I made a playlist for that and everything. I was inspired,” Abi said.

@abidoesthingss “What’s the worst that can happen?” Is to me what a red rag is to a bull. #pushthebutton ? original sound – Iiiiitsabi

The curious button, which is already installed in more services in other places, as can be seen in other videos on networks such as TikTok, is in the Perch in the Park, in the city of Eastbourne, in East Sussex.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Perch in the Park, Alex Coombes, assured the Daily Mirror that they paid around 700 pounds (about 850 euros) to equip two unisex cubicles with the bespoke mini disco and says that the reaction has been worth it. every penny