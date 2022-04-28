He went worldwide: Tokischa and his ‘Estilazo’ reach the NFL

The National Football League (NFL) draft will be held starting tomorrow, April 28, and for the next two days, so tonight some of the names of the main prospects to be chosen were announced, where It is expected that Aidan Hutchison,Michigan rusher,be elected in the first position by the jacksonville jaguars.

The official account of the NFL draft, announced the scenery that will be used in the 87th edition of the annual draft of the National Football League to be held in the Caesar’s Forum on the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada.

In the official account of the NFL the official song of the draft was also announced, the theme style of the controversial Dominican singer, Tokischa and the American electronic music producer, marshmello.

This theme, which has caused a lot of expectations among the followers of the controversial Dominican artist, is scheduled to be released on digital platforms starting on Friday, April 29.

Dominican music continues to be preferred by the major sports leagues, it is recalled that Major League Baseball (MLB) used songs by Dominican urban artists on two occasions for its promotion.

The topic was chosen first. Coconut Lemonadea collaboration of urban artists musicologist the book Y Conscious Pencil for advertising campaign ‘We Play Loud’which promoted the start of the 2019 postseason.

It was recently used as a soundtrack for the video game promotion MLB The Show 2022 the topic Tamo Heavy of Conscious Pencil.

It was also chosen as the promotional soundtrack for the FIFA 2020 game, the collaboration of the Colombian artist J Balvin, Major Lazer and the Dominican urban artist, the alpha.