he will be able to participate in the first round of the Australian Open even if he still risks expulsion

Novak Djokovic remains sub-judge but will be able to participate in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. In the coming days, the Minister of Immigration will comment on the case, but in the meantime the world tennis number one gets another victory despite having admitted to having violated the quarantine rules.

“Novax” Djokovic entered Australia last week with a certificate of recovery from the coronavirus which he claims he contracted on December 16. For the airport authorities, however, that visa was not motivated and so the champion, who aims to win the 21st slam by overtaking Federel and Nadal, ended up in a hotel transformed into a detention center for immigrants considered to be illegal.

The scenery

After a postponement of more than an hour in Melbourne, the draw for the Australian Open has established that Djokovic will play in the first round with compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, although there has not yet been a decision by the Australian government on the issue of the Serbian champion’s visa. Asked by reporters on the matter today during a press conference in Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison avoided answering the question directly.

“I refer you to Hawke’s recent statement – he said referring to the Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke who could decide to expel Djokovic despite the judge’s decision in favor of the tennis player – and our position has not changed: these are ministerial powers that they can be administered by Hawke and I do not intend to comment further at this time. ‘

A Melbourne court on Monday overturned an original cancellation of Djokovic’s visa last week in connection with Australia’s strict entry rules relating to the coronavirus. Djokovic is not vaccinated. Hawke’s office said further information from Djokovic’s attorneys postponed the time for a decision.

The situation

Two days after testing positive for coronavirus – said the Serbian tennis player – he broke the rules of isolation to meet a reporter for an interview. On Instagram, Djokovic admitted that yes, he should have postponed. “I felt compelled to conduct the interview with L’Equipe because I didn’t want to disappoint the journalist,” Djokovic wrote in the Instagram post.

Djokovic, interview as a positive

The number of world tennis guaranteed that on that occasion he “distanced himself from society and I wore a mask, except when a photograph was taken”. In the post, the Serbian champion also accused his agent of making a mistake in the travel form to Australia, where he went to play the Open 2022. Instead, it is “misinformation”, he added, that he claims he went around after the positive test on December 16.

The Equipe journalist: I didn’t know it was positive

The French journalist from the Equipe who interviewed Novak Djokovic in Serbia on 18 December had not been informed that the tennis player was positive for Covid. In an article published by the same French sports newspaper, reporter Franck Ramella explains that he learned of the infection only after the tennis player was arrested in Australia. The journalist then says that he was asked not to ask questions about vaccines during the interview, which lasted about 30 minutes and was organized as part of the awarding of the Equipe Champions Award to Djokovic. The reporter also reports that the Serb wore the mask during the interview but took it off during the photo session for the prize, as admitted by the tennis player himself. Ramella then adds that he was negative in a test carried out yesterday.

Australian media: “Risks 5 years for false evidence”

Novak Djokovic could face up to five years in prison in Australia. According to The Sunday Morning Herald and The Age, the country’s authorities are analyzing the discrepancies in the information provided by the Serbian tennis player, who admitted among other things that he had made an incorrect travel declaration for the country through a member of his staff. entry into Australia and violating Covid isolation in Serbia. The maximum penalty for those who provide false evidence, the media emphasize, is a sentence of five years.

“We can reveal that the Department of Internal Affairs investigation into the tennis star has been expanded to include his violation of the Serbian isolation rules, misrepresentations on the Australian entry form relating to travel and inconsistencies as to the date of his stay. test for Covid-19 », the Australian newspapers write.

“Human error”

Novak Djokovic admitted in an Instagram post that the travel declaration issued to border authorities upon his arrival in Australia contained incorrect information, having stated in the Covid questionnaire that he had not traveled in the previous 14 days, while in fact he had traveled to Spain from Serbia. The tennis player, who after a first victory in court is still awaiting the final decision of the Canberra government on the visa to stay in the country and participate in the Australian Open, spoke of a “human and certainly not voluntary error” of a member of his staff. stating that “new information” has been provided to the Australian authorities to “clarify this matter”.

Australian Open, participation still at risk

Meanwhile, a decision on the case of Novak Djokovic will not be made until tomorrow. His participation in next week’s Australian Open 2022 is suspended as Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could cancel his visa. “Djokovic’s lawyers recently provided lengthy additional observations and supporting documentation deemed relevant to the possible cancellation of his visa,” Hawke’s office said today. “Of course, this will lengthen the time for a decision,” he added. Unvaccinated, the tennis champion entered Australia with a certificate of recovery from the coronavirus he contracted on December 16.

Djokovic’s father asks Queen Elizabeth to intervene: “Stop persecution”

Srdjan Djokovic, father of Nole, calls Queen Elizabeth into question: «I am calling Queen Elizabeth, as leader of the Commonwealth, to intervene and protect my son’s human rights. I ask that the political persecution of him by Australia be stopped ». This was reported by news.com.au citing Serbian media.

The mother: She didn’t know she was positive

Novak Djokovic probably “was not aware” of the positive result of the Covid-19 test when he attended an event in Serbia without a mask. His mother said this in an interview with the Australian television channel Channel 7. The world’s No. 1 tennis player, not vaccinated, was seen in Belgrade on December 16, after the positivity to Covid. On 17 December, the Serbian Federtennis announced on its Facebook page that “the best tennis player on the planet” had awarded cups and diplomas to young players on the same day. The post contained several photos of Djokovic with federation officials and about 20 teenagers, all without masks. “He probably did not know – that he was positive for Covid-19 at the time, his mother Dijana claimed – He did not know because when he realized he was positive he isolated himself”, he added, emphasizing that it would have been better to ask his son for confirmation. in person. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Djokovic would have committed a “clear violation” of the country’s health restrictions if he had been in public knowing he was positive for coronavirus. “I don’t know when he actually received the results, when he saw them, so there is a gray area – he told the BBC – The only answer to this question can be provided by Novak.”