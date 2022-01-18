He will be remembered for this role

Daniel Radcliffe will play “Weird Al” Yankovic in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The singer-songwriter, known for his hilarious parodies, has no doubts: “This is the role that future generations will remember him for”.

The career of Daniel Radcliffe is about to be embellished with a new piece. The actor will play the songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic, born Alfred Matthew Yankovic, in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The project is produced by Funny or Die and Tango for The Roku Channel. Directed by Eric Appel who was joined by Yankovic himself in the making of the biopic.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe

“Weird Al” Yankovic achieved world fame with his irreverent musical parodies. Among the best known are “Eat it”, a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat it”; “Like a surgeon” parody of “Like a virgin” by Madonna and “Amish Paradise” parody of Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio. In the biopic directed by Eric Appel, all the lesser-known backstories of Yankovic’s life will be told: from childhood to when his parodies began to depopulate, to the loves lived along the way. As Deadline reports, Appel quickly realized the potential in Weird Al’s tale:

“When Weird Al sat me against my will and told me the story of his life, I didn’t believe a single word, but I knew we had to make a movie about it.”

Daniel Radcliffe plays Weird Al Yankovic

It really needs to be said: Harry Potter steer clear. “Weird Al” Yankovic, with the usual irony, said he was very certain that the role for which Daniel Radcliffe will be remembered by posterity will be the one played in the biopic:

