“He will be responsible for thousands of deaths!”

Selena Gomez lashed out at Facebook for too many fake news about Coronavirus that continue to circulate on the social network

During this 2020 that we are now leaving behind, there has been constant talk of the Coronavirus and on social media there was no lack of the usual fake news shared by those who try to validate their theories on the origin of the virus, its spread, masks or the best ways to eradicate it, up to the most recent topic of the vaccine. It was precisely against the rampant disinformation that it was launched Selena Gomez who in the past few hours shared a video on Twitter in which Imran Ahmed, founding CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), talks to BBC News about how big tech companies are reporting information related to Covid-19.

Specifically, Ahmed is questioned about Facebook’s previous claim that the platform would remove disinformation about Coronavirus and vaccines.Ahmed then said that, according to what was discovered through the work of his task force, companies like Facebook are not exactly removing all the posts claiming instead of deleting. “We’ve detected 1,000 bits of misinformation. We asked some volunteers to report it using their own systems but less than 5% has been removed. The truth is we have been enlightened by social media companies saying they are doing their best but are actually doing absolutely nothing.“Concluded Ahmed.

Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now! https://t.co/IAtDpNT5Tt – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 30, 2020

Gomez, whose Twitter account boasts 64 million followers, has thus drawn the attention of Facebook to invite him to keep an eye on what is being said on its platform. “Scientific disinformation has cost and will cost lives. Facebook said it does not allow lies about Covid and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So why is all of this still happening?“, Wrote the pop star, adding:”Facebook will be responsible for thousands of deaths if it doesn’t act now!“