“He will be the first Brazilian Ballon d’Or since Kaká”

All great players dream of winning the Ballon d’Or. For them, it is the greatest individual distinction a footballer can have. And since George Weah in 1995, Brazilians have won a lot thanks to their golden generation. From Rivaldo to Ronaldo Nazario via Ronaldinho and Kakà, the Auriverde reigned over football before the hegemony of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since 2007, the year of Ricardo Kakà’s coronation, no Brazilian has won the Golden Ball. Fault ? It is necessarily because of the emergence of two superstars: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Asked by Sports Center Brasil, Casemiro has designated the next Brazilian Ballon d’Or and dismisses his two compatriots from Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes. For the defensive midfielder of the white house, it will be the Parisian star, Neymar Jr.

Although many already consider Neymar ruled out due to his age and the level of other young promises today, Casemiro clarified that he is among those who believe Ney will eventually join Ronaldo Nazário, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká.

“The next Brazilian to win the Ballon d’Or? Neymar “, he replied in short to the media. Casemiro’s answer makes even more sense considering that, when asked about his prediction on who will score the goal that will give Brazil their 6th couple in the world, he also mentioned the Parisian: “Author of the goal of the hexa? Neymar”.

