he will be the next ceo- Corriere.it

“I don’t believe he is retiring,” he jokes Lorenzo Bertelli. It is difficult, in fact, to imagine his father, Patrizio Bertelli, be doing nothing; but the fact is that, while it is updating its objectives upwards, declaring that it intends to reach 4.5 billion euros in revenues in the medium term, for the first time the Prada group is addressing the issue of family succession in the official way. And it will be, in fact, Lorenzo Bertelli, eldest son of Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, to take up the baton of the parents at the head of the company. He will be the next CEO. This is said by Bertelli senior himself, who has always been the operational guide of the Milanese fashion house. That the change will then take place in “three years”, as he initially declared to the agency Bloomberg, or when Lorenzo will decide, as immediately after he details to the public gathered for the Prada Capital market day, which took place in the afternoon of November 18 in Milan at the Prada foundation, is of little importance. It is that the choice is made.

Lorenzo “has the right attitude”, explains his father, underlining that this passage “seems normal to me, given that I’m 75 years old and I spent my 75 years well, I had fun I did many things, and it shows today too” , he says, speaking of the place where the meeting takes place, precisely the Prada Foundation. The son softens, “I don’t know if it will be 3, 2 or 5 years, but when there is a succession plan it must be planned well, otherwise it won’t work, then we’ll see what happens.” There is also talk, for the first time, of the possible exit of Miuccia herself, «you will see – replies Bertelli senior -. We’ll try to take all the steps in the right way, whether it’s 3 or 4 years, we’ll see about the times, as Lorenzo said ». Bertelli senior is 75 years old, his wife Miuccia is two younger. And if Miuccia has already been joined by Raf Simons in the artistic direction since April last year, the family has been preparing for the handover to Lorenzo for some time. It was no coincidence that he joined the group’s board of directors in the spring.



Current Group Marketing Director & Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, 33, rally driver as Wikipedia still defines him, Lorenzo Bertelli is personally committed to sustainability and the digitization of the group: he is, among other things, president of Aura, the consortium on the blockchain that Prada established together with Lvmh and Cartier (Richemont group) and in which Renzo Rosso recently joined with Otb. And today, in addition to announcing «a great launch for next year for jewelry», Lorenzo Bertelli has hypothesized an alliance with the Richemont and Farfetch groups: «They could talk to us for an online platform project». This is an important issue for the luxury industry: the Swiss Richemont had taken over Ynap-Yoox Net a porter, the company founded by the Italian Federico Marchetti, and in recent days he sold a stake to Farfetch, the British Portuguese operator of the ‘fashion e-commerce, talking about the possible upcoming entry of other entrepreneurs in order to create a platform without a reference shareholder. Will Prada be one of these? «At the moment there is nothing – replies Lorenzo Bertelli -. It is not an a priori no, but now it is premature to talk about it. The scenario is not clear enough to give an answer ». But, of course, they already know each other (in Aura) and this is a time when everyone talks to everyone. The pandemic – Patrizio Bertelli reiterated today – has changed the scenarios of the luxury industry.

The investiture of Lorenzo Bertelli also confirms what his father has always said, and which he repeated today: Prada is not for sale. “I have always been interested in buying, not selling” he continued, speaking of the group’s 23 production sites, 20 of which in Italy, and assuming that he could become “an aggregator of small Italian textile and manufacturing companies: a plan that will be up to Lorenzo”. Who spoke of new perspectives related to sustainability, which concern, among other things, increasingly sustainable processes for leather and packaging, as well as a growing attention to people. Meanwhile, in terms of numbers, Prada also recorded a «net financial position close to zero at the end of September 2021 and strong cash generation and further improvement in net working capital. Ebit is around 20% of total revenues. There is – says a note from the group – a doubling of the incidence of online sales to 15% of retail sales and an increase in the productivity of direct stores of 30-40% ». As mentioned, the maison’s goal is to reach 4.5 billion euros in revenues, 40% more than the 3.2 billion in pre-pandemic 2019.

