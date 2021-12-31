he will donate the marrow to the sick child

Simone Pavan in his career he has been a good central defender, even without having managed to reach the high levels that had been predicted for him at the time of the youth sector of theAtalanta.

The path as a coach has already seen him sit on the bench of the Modena, in Serie B, in the 2014-2015 season. But now it has been stopped. Indefinitely, even if the hope of the player and the whole world of football is to see the former Friulian defender on the bench soon. If so it would mean that the drama that upset his family was positively resolved.

Simone Pavan dad courage: he will donate the marrow to his son with leukemia

What drama it is was explained by Simone Pavan himself in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. Son Leonardo, aged six, is ill with leukemia. The road to snatch him from death passes by bone marrow transplant, which will be given to him by his father.

“The doctors explained everything to us and as far as I’m concerned I had no doubts. Leo needs me and I got involved without even thinking about it “declared Pavan, who is therefore ready to undergo a delicate surgery, from which the survival of the child will pass.

“Life has put me in front of a very tough test that obviously I never wanted to face. Strength comes to me from my family, never so united. We will continue to fight for as long as necessary, ”added the former player.

Simone Pavan tells the drama of his son Leonardo

Pavan then recounted how the family he resides in Genoa, the city where Pavan lived for two years, between 2004 and 2006, wearing the Sampdoria shirt, became aware of Leonardo’s drama:

“We discovered our son’s illness in June 2020, shortly after the lockdown. It was a blow, but we rolled up our sleeves and started fighting. We immediately started the battle, taking advantage of the presence in Genoa of the Gaslini hospital, a European excellence in the treatment of leukemia “.

Simone Pavan’s career

Pavan, born in 1974, played nearly 200 Serie A games (198), wearing the jerseys of Venice, Atalanta, Modena, Sampdoria, Livorno and Portogruaro, before ending his career in the Veneto minor leagues with San Donà and Miranese.

The path as a coach began in the youth sector of Modena, and then landed in the race on the bench of the first team in the 2014-2015 season in Serie B, leading the Canaries to safety, but without being confirmed. He then returned to lead Modema in 2017 in Lega Pro, to then direct the Primavera of Sampdoria and in the first part of the 2019-2020 season the Vis Pesaro in Serie C.

Then the family drama took over, forcing Pavan to reject two proposals arriving in the current season:

“Football is my life, but now it can wait – added Pavan – I said no to two proposals that came to me during the current season. How could I throw myself body and soul in this situation? He would not have been honest towards those who wanted to offer me a job opportunity, it was not really possible because Leonardo’s situation requires my constant presence next to my son. If I can do something to help him, I am there ”.

