Cristiano Ronaldo struggles to find a new club. Faced with this situation, a French journalist took the liberty of mocking him.

The summer transfer window is coming to an end and Cristiano Ronaldo has still not managed to exfiltrate from Manchester United. In the absence of external solicitations, the Portuguese striker is forced to stay with the Red Devils and accept a new role as a substitute.

The famous journalist The Team, Vincent Duluc, commented on this situation during an intervention on the channel of his media. “He was never a substitute. This is the first time it has happened to him, he recalled. It’s an absolute humiliation, he began by saying, referring to Monday night’s game against Liverpool. Before he arrives MU are 2nd, and after his arrival they finish 8th and with 16 goals less than the season before”.

“Ronaldo’s problem is his obsession with statistics”

Then asked to explain the failure of CR7 during his second spell at Old Trafford, Duluc believes this is due to the Portuguese’s appetite for statistics. “The problem is not his age, but the player he has become. What was he doing five years ago that he no longer does today? He hasn’t dribbled for eight years. The problem, his obsession with statistics. It was he who asked to leave because a year without improving his stats in C1 is a lost year. He will go to Sheriff Tiraspol. Ten Hag is knowingly lying when he says he’s counting on him. He cannot say otherwise. Him, he wants someone who does the laundry.

Very raw remarks against the fivefold Ballon d’Or. And if CR7 were to become aware of it then friend Duluc risks experiencing the same fate as poor Jamie Carragher if he ever comes across him in the future around a field.