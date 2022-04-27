He will leave Cruz Azul, the crack that could not stand it and will leave after the game against America

A Cruz Azul player will finish after the game against America

April 25, 2022 3:20 p.m.

The renewal of the template Blue Cross It would be clear, several players will leave at the end of Clausura 2022. Some of them after having had several problems with the coach John Reynoso.

One of them is Romulo Oteroand it is that according to TUDN The Venezuelan had an argument with Juan Reynoso which caused him to be removed from the team.

So after the game against America which is the last of the regular tournament, the reporter will not follow Adrian Esparza He mentioned in the Cruz Azul broadcast against Atlético de San Luis that Rómulo is not considered by the coach.

Remember that the player has been totally deleted by John Reynoso since the first day he arrived at the Machine, he has barely played a few minutes with Cruz Azul.

Where will Otero go?

Something that complicates your departure from Blue Cross is that he has a contract with the Machine until 2024 but when he is deleted he would seek that the board send him on loan to another team either in Liga MX or outside of it.

