He will lose several figures for the transcendental clash against Sevilla for La Liga

2022-04-14

real Madrid He is currently 12 points ahead of Barcelonaalthough the culé have a game less than they will have to fulfill against the Vallecano Ray. Seven days before the end of the season, the white team stands as the winning favourite.

The whites are also in the semi-finals of the Champions League, contest that has been extremely demanding and even more so in the quarter-final tie against Chelsea where 210 minutes were played. Extremely strenuous and that makes the bill for qualifying in the Champions League expensive.

Ferland Mendy will be two weeks off (just the time left for the visit to the Etihad), Marcelo a, Nacho Y Benzema ended up touched and the rest of the players who stepped on the grass before the Chelsea They ended up with loaded legs after an important physical display.

The extension of the Bernabéu could affect the team in a week in which it has two key exits to sentence the League title. real Madrid play on sunday Sanchez Pizjuan without Casemiro, sanctioned and without left backs. A gloomy outlook.