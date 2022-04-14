He will lose several figures for the transcendental clash against Sevilla for La Liga
real Madrid He is currently 12 points ahead of Barcelonaalthough the culé have a game less than they will have to fulfill against the Vallecano Ray. Seven days before the end of the season, the white team stands as the winning favourite.
The whites are also in the semi-finals of the Champions League, contest that has been extremely demanding and even more so in the quarter-final tie against Chelsea where 210 minutes were played. Extremely strenuous and that makes the bill for qualifying in the Champions League expensive.
Ferland Mendy will be two weeks off (just the time left for the visit to the Etihad), Marcelo a, Nacho Y Benzema ended up touched and the rest of the players who stepped on the grass before the Chelsea They ended up with loaded legs after an important physical display.
The extension of the Bernabéu could affect the team in a week in which it has two key exits to sentence the League title. real Madrid play on sunday Sanchez Pizjuan without Casemiro, sanctioned and without left backs. A gloomy outlook.
The Seville if he wins, he is nine points behind Madrid. those of Julen Lopetegui they no longer look forward as much as backward, where they arrive Athletic, Betis Y Real society wanting to climb and threatening his position Champions. The whites’ visit is a key game for the whole season nervewhich will force another effort, to play another ‘final’ after what they experienced against Chelsea.
To the real Madrid It is enough to add 13 points in the seven days that remain. Therefore, two defeats and a draw can be allowed (provided that Barcelona wins everything). If he survives these two consecutive outings, bearing in mind that he would have four games left in the Santiago Bernabeu, the picture would become much clearer. But any setback would force us to delve into the next calendar to analyze which games can be a trap between now and the end of the League.
Calendar of Real Madrid and Barcelona until the end of the League
Day 32: Seville-Real Madrid and Barcelona-Cádiz
Day 33: Osasuna-Real Madrid and Real Sociedad-Barcelona
Day 21 (postponed): Barcelona-Rayo
Champions League and Europa League semi-final first leg
Day 34: Real Madrid-Espanyol and Barcelona-Majorca
Champions League and Europa League semi-final second leg
Day 35: Atlético-Real Madrid and Betis-Barcelona
Day 36: Real Madrid-Levante and Barcelona-Celtic
Day 37: Cadiz-Real Madrid and Getafe-Barcelona
Day 38: Real Madrid-Betis and Barcelona-Villarreal