he will not be able to film the statue of Diego, lawn and even changing rooms

Naples football – As stated in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Municipality of Naples has given the okay to Dalma Maradona to enter the stadium named after his father. Dalma will be in the city next week but will not be able to film some areas of the sports facility with the camera as reported in the newspaper.

“It will arrive tomorrow and it will be affirmative. In the same, however, the constraints linked to the agreement with the professional club that has the exclusive right to some particular areas of the plant will be explained. For example, Dalma, with its production, will be able to walk on the track of the stadium. , but not the lawn because due to a technical maintenance problem it is used only for matches and the blue team itself never “touches” it even for a training session. Another off-limits area for filming will be all around the dressing room – renovated from Naples as a tenant and therefore protected, precisely the one where the statue of Diego was placed and here another “dispute” will begin.