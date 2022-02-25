“He will not occupy a place on the payroll”

The future of the now former MLS player is uncertain after several markets in the world of soccer closed.

Atlanta United announced that the Mexican Jürgen Damm “will not occupy a place on the team’s payroll and will not count within the salary budget”, so he will not be included in the squad for the 2022 MLS season.

Damn he joined Atlanta in July 2020 and appeared in 24 games over two seasons in Atlanta. The winger registered four assists in 14 games during the 2020 season and scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 victory of Atlanta in the second leg against LD Alajuelense in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

Jurgen Damm with Atlanta United Getty Images

Jurgen He had entered into negotiations with the American team, as they sought to lower the soccer player’s salary and restructure his contract, something that the 29-year-old player was not willing to accept.

Given this, the footballer will remain with the same salary, but will not be considered by the league to occupy a place on the payroll and thus not affect the salary cap that the teams have.

The footballer did not enter the coach’s plans Gonzalo Pinedawho took the reins at the end of the last season.

At the beginning of February, the footballer assured that he was not willing to negotiate his contract with the team of the mlseven if it meant standing still.

“I sincerely appreciate all the support and affection provided in these years, but a restructuring of my salary is not negotiable, my contract is guaranteed and in force. If this decision of mine leads to not entering into plans, I respect the decision and I will continue working with the same delivery”, informed the soccer player.

In the last transfer markets, the option to return to Mexican soccer was handled. clubs like America and Chivas They looked for the soccer player, but none met the economic needs that he was looking for.