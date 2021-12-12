he will perform with his sons Matteo and Virginia

From the sold out tour to the Christmas special at the White House, Andrea Bocelli continues to be successful in the United States. The Italian tenor will be among the stars who will perform at the White House on 21 December in the historic Christmas special that the PBS organizes every year, “In performance at the White Christmas: Spirit of the season”. The sons Matteo and the little Virginia will perform together with Bocelli in front of the president Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden. The event will be hosted by actress Jennifer Garner, winner of the Golden Globe. The special, recorded from 11 to 14 December in the various decorated rooms of the White House, will premiere on Tuesday 21 December.And at 8pm ET on PBS stations and broadcast later via the American Forces Network.

A historic appointment for America and for the presidency to share the best of theater, music and dance with the public and wish the citizens happy holidays. Alongside Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, little Virginia Bocelli will also perform, as well as Norah Jones, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. The event was born in 1978 with President Carter to show the dynamic fabric of American culture in the setting of the most famous House in the nation. Since then “Spirit of the Season” has embraced virtually every genre of performance: pop, country, gospel, jazz, blues, hip-hop, theater and dance.

In past years names such as Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger, Aretha Franklin, BB King, Justin Timberlake, Gloria Estefan alternated, but also dancer / choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov, jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and Broadway performers Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel. Andrea Bocelli, in these days in America to continue his sold out tour with 300,000 spectators, is expected in New York on 15 and 16 December for a double date at Madison Square Garden, sold out in every order of seats for both evenings.

Last updated: Saturday 11 December 2021, 21:55



