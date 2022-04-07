He will replace Louis van Gaal as coach of the Netherlands in 2023.

The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) announced this Wednesday that ronald koemanfired from FC Barcelona last year, he will once again be the national coach of Netherlands in 2023 after the World Cup in Qatar, succeeding Louis vanGaal.

“I look forward to this new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago, I didn’t leave the Dutch national team because I was unhappy.” koemanquoted in a statement.

koeman he was already a coach Netherlandss from 2018 to 2020.

His new contract with the KNVB will run until the 2026 World Cup and was signed by both parties, the federation said.

“We are very happy that Ronald will be back next year. During his previous ‘term’ as national coach, his work and his results had been very satisfactory”, underlined Marianne van Leeuwen, director of professional football at the KNVB.

koeman it will happen like this louis van gaal, appointed at the head of the “Orange” in August to lead the national team until the World Cup in Qatar, from November 21 to December 18.

Van Gaal announced last week that he has suffered from prostate cancer since 2020. However, he assured that the disease would not prevent him from going to Qatar.

After his career as a footballer, koeman He was coach of Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, AZ, Feyenoord, Southampton, Everton and Barcelona.

As coach of Netherlands between February 2018 and mid-2020, he led the Dutch team to second place in the Nations League and qualified for the European Championship, the KNVB recalled.