“He will return to Naples for a final check, he would like to play for Juve and then leave for Nigeria”

Latest football news Naples – On Radio Marte during the broadcast “The network swells” by Raffaele Auriemma, Oma Akatugba, a member of Osimhen’s entourage, spoke:

“Osimhen is in Nigeria with his family, but I haven’t met him because I’m in Germany. However Victor will return to Naples to make the last check planned for some time. If Osimhen will be there with Juve? Beyond Victor and Napoli, clubs across Europe are asking CAF to delay the arrival of players in Africa after early January. As for Osimhen, Victor would be very happy to play and win in Turin and then leave to represent Nigerina in the African Cup. He would have no problem if the club asked him, but what he doesn’t like is if and when Napoli tells him not to go to the Africa Cup. Afraid of returning to the field? It is clear that in this first phase he will have to be very careful, he is a footballer who gives his all when he plays and also for this reason sometimes he hurts himself in this way. Surely it will take some time to find the best physical form, but above all psychological, but he can start playing naturally by being very careful “.