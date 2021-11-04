“He will shake hands with others for …

The Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid (2-0) and detaches the pass for the round of 16 of the Champions League after the first four days of the group stage. At the end of the match, the coach of the Reds, Jurgen Klopp, commented on the race of his boys.

Despite the great goal already achieved and the excellent state of form, Klopp wanted to keep his feet on the ground: “In a competition like the Champions League, the best team doesn’t count, you have to be the fittest team at the right time. We don’t have to look further ahead: I thought it was impossible to qualify so early, but we did it and we have to be happy. We played well and with rhythm. When you have ups and downs you will not be successful: we will have to have continuity“.

“Liverpool like Ferrari? I like it”

Then Klopp continued: “Liverpool like Ferrari? I like this comparison. Today we were good, the best team, both in ten and eleven. We scored them five home and away goals: I don’t know how many have scored so many goals for them. Nice evening: pity for Firmino, which stopped with a flexor problem“.

“There are so many other people to shake hands with …”

Finally, a comment on the failure to greet Simeone, exactly as happened in the first leg match two weeks ago: “The handshake? There are so many other people I can shake hands with. I’ll hold her close to them“.