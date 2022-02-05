He wins a space trip but he’s too fat and they don’t let him go

Imagine the thrill of being selected from over 72,000 people to live an incredible experience: taking part in SpaceX’s first tourist flight into space. Now imagine the disappointment if someone told you that you will not be able to leave because of your weight. That’s what happened to the 43-year-old Kyle Hippchenwinner of the “Ticket to Space” competition from SpaceX, the aerospace company of Elon Musk.

The man, a former airliner pilot, was forced to give up his seat on the tourist shuttle due to the weight limit set by the company. Drawn from tens of thousands of people who entered the contest, Hippchen was supposed to go into space in September 2021 but sadly was unable to take part in this unique experience. His story has only recently been told by the US media.

Apparently, Hippchen had invested around $ 500 in the contest, buying several tickets. The investment was rewarded by luck, but not by regulation: the man weighs around 149 kg, much more than the 113 kg allowed on board. “I’m incredibly disappointed, but that’s the way it is. I also tried to see how I could lose 36 kg in six months. Which is possible, but it’s not the healthiest thing in the world,” the man said.

Forced to give up, Hippchen decided to offer his place to a longtime friend, Chris Sembrowski, whom he met while studying at Embry-Riddle, a university specializing in aeronautics. He has been Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who sponsored the tourist flight, to allow him to choose the person who would replace him. “Kyle’s willingness to give Chris his job was an incredible act of generosity,” he said. As a consolation, the real winner of the draw was still able to go behind the scenes with the crew’s families as they prepared to fly.