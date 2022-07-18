He woke up in the morning and found a strange creature in his bed: “I knew it was not a good thing”

After long hours of sleep, Jesse Pye woke up at 7 a.m. to start his day. Still a little sleepy The 35-year-old man got out of bed and from a short distance noted that he had not rested alone. A large black figure moved on its padding. At first, she thought there was a snake, then he doubted if it was really a worm; however, he knew that neither of the two options was true, since it was a creature that he had never seen before. His great scare immediately went viral.

“My immediate reaction was to move slowly and take my glasses and my phone. I started filming it because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing”, detailed the young man in dialogue with pennews in the face of the situation he went through at his home in Texas, United States. Sparing no details, she spoke about her first impression of him: “I saw something black that looked like a snake or a giant worm, I wasn’t sure what it was, but I knew it wasn’t good.”

The animal is poisonous (Photo capture video)

It took only a few minutes for Jesse to determine that it was centipedesbut those characteristics both dark and surprising that he glimpsed in this animal did not fit at all with what he was seeing in his bed, and how much stupor caused him.

With the filming that he was able to make, the animal can be seen displaying its skills to impose itself on the roughness of the bedspread. There you can see that it has two shades, while its body made up of segments is very dark, reaching black, both its legs and its pincers. The two pincers that come from the head have orange tones, and in this case, they are very long and there it houses the poison that it can launch when it feels in danger.

A hideous creature was found

After recording the moment, he captured the animal and carefully removed it from the place and returned it to nature, but the matter did not end there, since he decided to know what he had been up against all night.

After a search on the Internet, he learned that it was an extremely dangerous species, against which his life was in danger. Call giant scolopendrais a centipede of the family of centipedewhich can measure between 26 and 30 centimeters; Their diet is carnivorous: they eat cockroaches, scorpions, crickets, grasshoppers, butterflies, tarantulas, lizards, mice and bats.

The man removed it from the place and found out what kind of animal it is (Photo capture video)

His species can be found mainly in Venezuela and Colombia; however, in the United States it began to be present in recent times. This presence causes great fear because that its venom could be lethal to humansalthough this rarely happens. Also, whoever is a victim of the bite of this animal goes through a painful condition with severe swelling, chills, fever, and weakness. On this occasion, the situation did not cause any consequences to regret, but the viralization caused alert in the residents.