He won $1.5 billion in the Mega Millions; ended up losing everything because of a New York lawyer

It was in 2018 when a woman from South Carolina, whose name remains anonymous, managed to obtain one of the maximum historical prizes drawn in the Mega Millions lottery after winning $1.5 billion dollars.

On that occasion, the lucky winner opted for a single payment from the Mega Millions, keeping a total of $600 million after the tax deduction, which she received in March 2019, 5 months after having benefited from the draw.

Despite this, it was a very considerable sum of money, so The woman and her husband decided to hire a famous New York lawyer named Jason Kurland to advise them on all the legal issues of their award. and above all, how they could invest it safely.

One of the first decisions the winner made is that all the procedures would be carried out under the name of the lawyer so that he could continue to remain anonymous.

The first thing the legal expert did was open an account with New York-based Bank Leumi USA to distribute to four other banks: $100 million to 2 and $50 million to 2 others, for in-house money managers to handle the transactions. investments.

For her services, Kurland initially set a first payment of $200,000 and later, the winner’s family agreed that they would pay her $50,000 each month for her future services.

“We were very adamant that we wanted this to be invested in a very conservative way because my husband and I believed that this blessing was going to be provided, to my family and we would have it generationally. So we didn’t need to take any chances by doing that. The accounts were created in Kurland’s name to protect our anonymity. He had access to it. He set it up as if it were basically his account, ”reads the woman’s testimony.

Lawyer scammed Mega Millions winner

Years later, the winner of the Mega Millions claims that attorney Kurland made her lose about $83 million, since he himself would have appropriated part of his investments.

“He was on, you know, the morning shows and the like, and he seemed like he certainly knew about the lottery: He had a specialty in lottery winners. And, you know, we looked online and she seemed very capable, ”the woman expressed about her first interest in the lawyer.

Kurland le suggested investing in various fields, including thoroughbred racehorses, houses, hotels, companies and so on; but payments began to be very irregular. In addition, the family could not access his money.

So the winner took legal action against the lawyer, who also had already caused losses to 3 other lottery winners for more than $100 million. Despite this, Kurland pleaded not guilty, arguing that he was duped by others who were also accused in the scheme.

With her story, the woman seeks to issue a warning to anyone who unexpectedly wins large amounts of money, as Kurland has represented other lottery winners in Rhode Island and Connecticut, whom she also scammed.

