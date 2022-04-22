He won millions of dollars and lost everything because of his best friend





“Do you need help?” asked the lottery employee, seeing José somewhat disoriented. “I think I have a prize,” the 71-year-old said as he handed her the small piece of paper he had bought there a few hours earlier. She grabbed the sheet full of numbers, analyzed it for a few seconds and when she realized what she had in her hands she opened her eyes like she had never done before. She almost shouted she told the old man: “It’s you. Won”.

By: Clarin

On April 3, 2018, José Pereira had gone out to earn a living like every morning. Without a stable job, he walked through Viamão (Porto Alegre, Brazil) to collect beer cans on the street and then sell them at a recycling stand. He won 13 reais that day and chose to play just over half of it in two Mega-Sena bets. He dreamed of a winning ticket that would lift him out of poverty.

The next day he woke up converted into one of the new millionaires in Brazil. He won the jackpot: 10,251,126 reais, about 2 million dollars, thanks to six numbers that he still remembers: 7, 11, 24, 36, 42 and 58. They were the key to his new life, one in which he already he wouldn’t have to go out to collect cans, or worry about getting something to eat. But the fortune slipped away like water through his hands.

Four years later, the grandfather seeks help to try to recover something that his best friend slowly took from him with a trick and an ant robbery that little by little left him penniless.

It was all very new to him. Even when he learned that he had won a prize he had no notion of the staggering amount of money that he was to collect. “The lottery lady asked me how much she thought she had won. I told him that around R$ 2 million (400 thousand dollars). She replied: ‘No, you have R $ 10.25 million (2 million dollars)’”, he told the G1 medium.

But the dream ended too quickly and José’s new life disappeared because of his most trusted man. Ruined, he now tells that he was deceived by his partner, with whom he invested part of the money in a funeral home they bought together in Viamão.

A business and a partner who left him destitute

How could he not believe the person who had been there with him for so long? The tension between the friends reached its highest point when José extended his bank card to pay the employees’ salaries.

“As of the acquisition of this funeral home, the robberies against the victim began. Immediately after the purchase, with the justification of paying the employees, (the suspect) asked for the victim’s bank card and has not returned it ever since. He began to make successive withdrawals, “explained the Military Police delegate Juliano Ferreira in charge of the case, which came to the authorities as José’s last resort.

The official Marcela Brito gave details of how the man ended up with nothing: “They bought a funeral company together, but the contract was never taken to the registry. The suspect made a new contract, with his name and that of another, and registered it with the commercial board”, he told Correiro do Povo.

“The victim has no financial education, no knowledge of business administration, investments and finances… I think it is because of naivety and ignorance that all this happened… They took advantage of that naivety,” he observed. “The victim has been losing money over the years and now she has nothing left”

“In our latest banking study, we found that the man has only two cents. Everything he had earned in Mega-Sena was withdrawn from his account, “completed the police officer, who aims to follow the path of money to try to do justice.

It is that in the strange movements of the accused, the answer to the large amount of money that in a short time disappeared from the 71-year-old man’s card would be found. The investigation tries to clarify how the grandfather’s former partner managed to acquire land and a fleet of 10 vehicles in such a short time.

The police have already discovered evidence of forgery in the contracts by which the former millionaire was excluded from society at the funeral home. Four people are investigated although their identities have not been revealed. “Here there was a criminal association, with crimes of money laundering, embezzlement, theft, embezzlement and everything else,” said the delegate.

The agents searched the funeral home and the address of those investigated. One of them was arrested for illegally carrying a weapon. Meanwhile, José has no choice but to wait for justice to help him recover his lost fortune. “My mistake was to believe in someone and give them all my trust. He totally cheated on me,” he laments.