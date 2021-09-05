He worked with Weinstein, it was difficult for me

During a recent interview with the Guardian, Angelina Jolie she went back to talking about her ex-husband Brad Pitt, also commenting on his turbulent professional relationship with the decayed producer Harvey Weinstein.

When asked about the first time she felt disrespect in the industry, Jolie commented: “Well, no surprise, Harvey Weinstein was involved. I worked with him when I was young“. Jolie was only 21 when she made the 1998 romantic comedy Miramax.”Playing by Heart”, Which Weinstein executive produced. She said she managed to escape Weinstein, but also pointed out that women often downplay the assaults they suffered if they managed to escape. “If you manage to get out of the room, you think he tried to hurt you but didn’t quite succeed, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is itself an aggression. I have stayed away from him ever since and have warned others of his behavior. I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller, il suo primo marito ndr], to spread the word: ‘Don’t let the girls be alone with him’. “

Jolie revealed that she turned down a major role in The Aviator, Howard Hughes’ 2004 biopic directed by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, as produced by Miramax, with Weinstein as executive producer. “I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never collaborated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did it“. Jolie said she had a fight with then-partner Brad Pitt in 2009 when he played Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino, co-produced by the Weinstein Company. She also added that in 2012 she quarreled again with her ex-husband when she asked Weinstein to work as a producer on Andrew Dominik’s noir thriller. Killing Them Softly, another The Weinstein Company production. “We fought over this. It hurt me a lot“.

