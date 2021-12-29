“He would certainly become Insigne in Toronto”

The coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, Vanni Sartini made some statements to TMW’s microphones regarding the negotiation between Lorenzo Insigne and Toronto. Here are the words:

“It would be great news for us who are part of this Championship. The politics of franchises have totally changed in recent years, they no longer take players at the end of their career like Gerrard, Lampard and Pirlo. The interest arises on prospective guys, like South Americans to try to resell them. If we then become a destination for a holder of Italy, it is the certificate of the growth of the League.

Insigne does not stop playing to come only to make money in MLS, but we must be realistic: MLS is not Serie A or Bundesliga or Premier League. If we want to compare it to a European league, it is the Belgian, Dutch, Swedish one ”.

Lorenzo Insigne

Is Insigne the first player with ‘this’ target, at the peak of his career?

“The first was Giovinco and he was the best for two or three years, then there was Chicharito Hernandez, I would also say Ibrahimovic who returned to Milan and continued scoring there too.

Insigne would be ‘the top’ for MLS.

“He would come at the height of his career, would become the cover player of the MLS. He won the European Championships as a protagonist “.

For her it would be an Italian derby, as well as a Canadian one.

“Our major rivalries are Portland, Seattle and the two Canadians: Montreal and Toronto, with them we also play the Canadian Cup, we would certainly play against each other. Toronto has always been a great team, they are always the first or second big spender of the league every year. Between us and them there is like between Juventus and Turin as a budget… But we went to the play-offs and they didn’t and we were the only Canadian team ”.

Would Insigne join Bob Bradley on the bench in Toronto?

“Bradley has always played, or almost always, a football very similar to that of Italy at the European Championships. I would see him wide on the left in the 4-3-3 “.