He would go with Reynoso, the sacred cow that would leave if Ferretti arrives at Cruz Azul

Blue Cross prepares for his duel Necaxa where they will seek to stay alive in the tournament and advance to the Mexican soccer league, but while Jaime Ordiales He is already analyzing his options for the next tournament.

According TUDN, The Machine would end its relationship with Juan Reynoso in case they fail to win the league title, so Jaime Ordiales already analyzes candidates for coach.

One of them would be Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrettiwho is one of the candidates to reach Blue Cross, so if it were to happen, it would put order in the Machine and erase a sacred cow from Juan Reynoso.

And it is that the first movement of Ferretti would be to remove rafael baca and put someone you trust in the Machine’s midfield. Well, Baca has been highly criticized by the Cruz Azul fans in addition to not being Tuca’s style.

Who would come in replacement?

It would be about Jose EsquiveHe, the midfielder of the Juarez Braves He was one of Tuca Ferretti’s favorites and could reach Cruz Azul to replace Rafael Baca.

Source link

