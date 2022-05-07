He would go with Reynoso, the sacred cow that would leave if Ferretti arrives at Cruz Azul

A sacred cow from Reynoso would leave Cruz Azul if Ferretti arrives

May 05, 2022 12:57 p.m.

Blue Cross prepares for his duel Necaxa where they will seek to stay alive in the tournament and advance to the Mexican soccer league, but while Jaime Ordiales He is already analyzing his options for the next tournament.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Karma came to him, he left Cruz Azul for money and now he receives the worst news

According TUDN, The Machine would end its relationship with Juan Reynoso in case they fail to win the league title, so Jaime Ordiales already analyzes candidates for coach.

One of them would be Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrettiwho is one of the candidates to reach Blue Cross, so if it were to happen, it would put order in the Machine and erase a sacred cow from Juan Reynoso.

And it is that the first movement of Ferretti would be to remove rafael baca and put someone you trust in the Machine’s midfield. Well, Baca has been highly criticized by the Cruz Azul fans in addition to not being Tuca’s style.

Who would come in replacement?

It would be about Jose EsquiveHe, the midfielder of the Juarez Braves He was one of Tuca Ferretti’s favorites and could reach Cruz Azul to replace Rafael Baca.

More news from Cruz Azul:

The news that Quick Mendoza received in Cruz Azul and that would cause his departure from the Noria