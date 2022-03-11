“He wouldn’t mind having a child”

One of the fashionable couples is the one formed Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Both actors were seen for the first time in the summer of 2021 after various rumors that their professional relationship could become something more. So it was.

The actress embarked on a project as a director, and For his first behind-the-scenes movie, he chose Channing Tatum to star in it.. As he explained to Deadline: “It was my first choice, which I thought of when I wrote this character. I knew it from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows, I had the feeling that he is a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this topic.”

Consequently, this tape called ‘Pussy Island’ joined them shortly after Zoe Kravitz divorced karl glusman, whom he defined as a great person despite everything. And, after a few months of relationship, several sources around the actress have pointed out that the couple progresses satisfactorily with rumors of paternity involved.

“Things are going very well with Channing and she is incredibly happy. She’s in a good place in her career and he has a good track record as a father,” they revealed to Page Six.

Tatum already has an 8-year-old girl fruit of his previous relationship with Jenna Dewan, from whom he also divorced. On the subject of her motherhood, the interpreter declared that she was offended by these questions because, according to her, “people assume that it is something I have to do because society says so.”

Adding to this information, another source has told People that both “seem very happy” and that they maintain “that playful energy they’ve had since they started dating”.

“They continue to spend time together on both coasts,” the source explains of their busy schedules. “They got a lot of attention when they first went out together last summer. They seemed uncomfortable with the attention and now they are much more discreet“.

“They were both making an effort to see each other often,” adds the confidante, praising the actor: “Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles for his daughter. Zoe seems very understanding.” Zoe has recently claimed to feel “happy” with her current situation.

